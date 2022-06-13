Bruce William Thrasher, a lifelong resident of Foxborough, died on June 4, 2022 after battling cancer for many years. He was 59. He was the son of the late Francis and Beverly (Vose) Thrasher and is survived by his three brothers: Scott and his wife, Jayne, of Foxborough, Richard and his wife, Patricia, of Sandwich, and Peter and his wife, Joanne, of Falmouth. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. To leave and online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.