Bryan Noel "Dola" Dawson, 76, of Foxboro, died Dec. 4, 2022.
Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, he was the son of the late Noel and R. Joan (Gall) Dawson. He was the father of the late Annie Dawson.
Bryan was a commercial fisherman on boats in Alaska and New Bedford. Always a seafarer, he visited many foreign ports as a Merchant Marine.
Survivors include his faithful longtime companion of 11 years who remained by his side, Patricia Christy of Foxboro; his sons, Brodie Dawson of New Bedford and Darren Taylor of Australia.
Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, MA.