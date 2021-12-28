Bryan John Sheehan, age 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2021 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the son of the late Bryan A. and Ellen (Shilonski) Sheehan.
Bryan was born in Brockton on Nov. 7, 1939. He was a retired Massachusetts State Trooper.
Brian took great pride in taking care of his yard and home. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and was an animal lover. He enjoyed collecting vintage trucks and trains. He enjoyed traveling to Pennsylvania and collecting antique furniture. Bryan most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Devoted husband of Beverly (Perrotta) Sheehan. Loving father of the late Kelly Marie Sheehan and the late Maureen Ann Sheehan. Beloved grandfather of Alexa Carpenter.
Funeral services are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. A private memorial Mass will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bryan’s memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 225 Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.