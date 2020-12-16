Carol Caron, 91, beloved wife of Maurice Caron, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, after a lengthy illness related to Lyme disease. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Alberta Colbert, sister to the late Claudette Cormack of Newington, Conn.
Born in Wethersfield, Conn., later moving to Manchester Conn., she was a graduate of Manchester High School, attended business school, and worked at Traveler’s Insurance in Hartford, Conn., as the secretary to the vice president until her marriage in 1958. Later in the years, after her children had grown, Carol returned to the workforce as secretary to the president of Pneumatic Systems Inc. and then later as secretary to the unit manager at Wrentham State School before retiring.
Carol and her husband Moe enjoyed many fun-filled years with family at their summer home on the Cape in Chatham.
They spent winters in Florida and traveled all over the United States and Canada throughout their retirement. Carol was an avid gardener, devoting countless hours to the many beautiful gardens at her home and always made sure the birds were fed. She instilled the love of nature in all around her and prepared an endless stream of picnics.
She cherished spending time with her family and never turned down an opportunity to babysit the grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all their sports and activities. She and her beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years Maurice, their three children, Maureen Gilbert and her husband Lawrence of North Chelmsford, Richard Caron and his wife Ashley of St. Augustine, Fla., and Michelle Crowell and her husband David of Beverly. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Hannah and Zachary Gilbert and Tuesday and Kayleigh Crowell, her sister Alberta “Allie” Higgins of Springhill Fla., along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a brief visitation beginning at 9 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
