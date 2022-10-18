Carol Jean Sterling Raulston, 61, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Patricia Brewer and Neil Sterling.
She is predeceased by her husband Arthur Raulston and brother Kenneth Sterling.
Carol was a longtime resident of Foxboro and a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1979.
She worked at the Foxboro Terminals, the American Auto Auction in Walpole, and the Foxboro school system.
Carol spent her early years in New Orleans, Louisiana, and always looked forward to returning there to spend summer school breaks with her father and brother.
Carol was an avid New Orleans Saints football fan and would cheer on her favorite team with Geaux Saints. She also looked forward to the annual summer family reunion at Kentucky Lake, Benton, Kentucky.
Carol made friends wherever she went. She was always the first to embrace a newcomer and make them feel welcome. She especially enjoyed spending time with her close circle of friends, going to the beach, concerts, dinners, weekend getaways, bonfires, or simply having a long conversation, and kept a large collection of photos and scrapbooks to document their adventures together. Carol was affectionately called “Princess” by her close friends.
Beloved mother of Joshua Raulston and his wife Christa of Uxbridge, and daughter Michelle Raulston of Foxboro. Loving grandmother to Quinlee, and aunt to Magan of Wisconsin. Also survived by her loving partner Mark Small, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Foxboro Food Pantry, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
A celebration of life will be held at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035, Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.