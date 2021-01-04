Carolyn J. (Willis) Fein, 78, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
She was the daughter of the late Harold and Melba (Sawyer) Willis.
Carolyn was born Aug. 21, 1942 in Walpole, and was a graduate of Walpole High School, Class of 1960.
She married her late husband Richard F. Fein Sr. Aug. 8, 1964 at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury.
She raised her family in Foxboro where she spent 40 years until moving to North Attleboro in 2005 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Carolyn worked as an office manager for Neponset Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (formerly Norfolk Oral Surgery) from 1981 until her retirement in 2018. She was very skilled working with computers and even set up the practice’s computer network when the office relocated.
Carolyn also treasured the time she spent with her lifelong friends and enjoyed going to movies, shopping, going out to eat, and taking many trips.
Carolyn was the loving mother of Richard F. Fein Jr. and his wife Tara (Reece) Fein of North Attleboro and Loralyn (Fein) Clarkin and her husband William Clarkin of North Attleboro. She was also the devoted “Grammy” of Shane, Jed, and Regan Fein and Sophia and Isabelle Clarkin. She beamed with pride at every event she attended for her grandchildren and was always waiting for them with a word of encouragement and a loving hug. She got the most joy out of spoiling her family at every birthday and holiday celebration, and simply loved just having everyone together.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Carolyn leaves two sisters, Lucille Duquette of Foxboro and Marion Kosmenko of Franklin. She was also the sister of the late Eleanor Willis, Janet Ingraham, Evelyn Sarakin, Robert Willis, Marjorie Baker, and Elaine Lovell.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, and in Carolyn’s memory, be kind to one another and spend time with your loved ones.