Carolyn Jane (Heaton) Cherico, 83, passed away Dec. 29, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Carolyn (Partington) Heaton.
Carolyn was born on April 5, 1937 in Mansfield. She was a former Girl Scout and Brownie leader. She enjoyed dressmaking and making costumes. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
Loving mother of Diane Tomershea of Foxboro, Suzanne Farmer of Foxboro, Joanne Campagna of Hudson, N.H., Marianne Polion of Foxboro, Steven Tomershea of Foxboro, Curtis Cherico of Pawtucket, Crisanne Dubuc of Smithfield, R.I., and Cherianne Pasciuto of Billerica. Additional family relations include: Devoted sister of Warren Heaton of Foxboro, Pamela Elizabeth of Providence, the late Robert Heaton of Sanford, Maine, and Carolyn was the former wife of Charles Cherico.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a graveside service at Rock Hill Cemetery with observance of COVID-19 precautions and social distancing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A funeral procession will be leaving the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro at 1:45 p.m.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.