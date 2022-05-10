Carolyn Mae (Dandrow) Godin, our beautiful wife, mother, and aunt, age 85, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family.
Carolyn was born in Manchester, NH, on March 28, 1937 to the late Victor and Hazel (Bancroft) Dandrow. Carolyn graduated in 1956 from Manchester Central High School; that year she won the Future Home Makers of America Award.
She and her husband Paul were married in Manchester on Oct. 5, 1957, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Carolyn resided in Roslindale with her husband from 1958 to 1982. While living there, she was involved with the Catholic Daughters group, was a Girl Scout leader, Den Mother of Pack 118, and participated in variety shows at Sacred Heart. She was also a former Grand Regent, Vice Grand Regent, District Deputy and historian for the CDA Court John J. Williams in Roslindale. She worked as a receptionist for McIntire, Faye, and Thayer Insurance Company in Needham.
Carolyn and her husband Paul have been residents of Foxboro for the past 39 years. She was very active in the community involved with the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Queen of Peace #2724 at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro, a CCD Leader at St. Mary’s for over 10 years, a member of the Foxborough Art Association, Serenading Seniors, and St. Mary’s Choir. She enjoyed painting, gardening and roller-skating with the Sophistiskates.
Carolyn was the devoted mother of Stephanie Fahey and her husband Geoffrey of Foxboro, Valerie Fahey of Foxboro, Paula Witoski and her husband Stephen of Norton, Mark Godin of Attleboro, and Matthew Godin and his wife Dale of Uxbridge. Beloved grandmother of Laura Fahey, Jessica Sallie and her husband Donnie, Michele, and Samantha Fahey, Anthony Calabro, Michael, Stephen, and Danielle Witoski, Melissa Kronmiller and her husband Brian. She was a beloved great grandmother to her six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Catherine and her husband Carl Burnap. Carolyn was the devoted aunt of Pamela LeBlanc and her husband Leo of NH, Jeffrey Burnap and his wife Elaine of NH, and Lisa Foster and her husband Leon of GA.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. in Foxboroh. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
If you wish, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund at P.O. Box 636, Foxboro, MA, 02035 or online at https://foxborofoodpantry.com/donations.