Catherine “Kitty” Carbone, 92, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at the Daggett Crandall Newcomb Home in Norton on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Gertrude (Callahan) Larkin.
Kitty was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother — wife of late husband Arthur L. Carbone Jr., who predeceased her July 7, 2010; beloved mother of Gerald A. Carbone and his wife Elynn, James J. Carbone, and Barbara Ann Traphagen; devoted grandmother of Kevin and Katrina Carbone, Casey Carbone, and Ashley Traphagen; and sister of the late Gerald J. Larkin Jr. and Gertrude Forester.
Kitty was born March 29, 1928 in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School where she was a four-letter athlete, playing basketball, softball, tennis and track.
She was a registered nurse and served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.
She played professional baseball in Boston and traveled extensively in Europe in the 1950s. She climbed to the top of the pyramids in Egypt and lived in Greece for several years, running a daycare for U.S. military families.
A resident of Foxboro for 60 years, she was a devoted communicant of St. Mary’s Church and a long-standing member of the choir. She was also a charter member of the Foxboro Serenading Seniors. Kitty was an active member of the Girl Scouts in the U.S. and Greece for over 25 years.
She was an avid hiker, skier, and tennis player, and canoed all over Massachusetts with her late husband. Kitty enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, and loved all animals, especially cats and birds. She was a devoted caretaker to her late mother and father-in-law for several years before becoming the caretaker to her late husband.
