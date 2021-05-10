Catherine N. (Greaney) Goddard passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget (Conroy) Greaney.
Catherine was born March 8, 1942 in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood High School.
She was the former owner/operator of George’s Cleaners in Mansfield with her husband George for many years. She also was an office worker in home health care for Stewart.
Catherine called Bingo at the Rodman Building in Foxboro and enjoyed golf. She was an avid reader. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Loving wife of the late George Goddard and former wife of Tom Fitzgerald. Devoted mother of Thomas Fitzgerald and his fiancé Jennifer Swinburne. Sister of the late Mary DiPerri, Margaret “Peg” Adams, and Thomas Greaney.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour Wednesday, May 12, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.