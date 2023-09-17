Charles A. Robinson, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2023.
Charlie was born on Aug. 22, 1939 in Norwood. Charlie grew up in Walpole and worked at Treens Nursery and Landscaping down the road from his family home for many years alongside his twin brother Dickie.
Charlie is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Margaret (MacNeil) Robinson, his brothers, Stanley and Dickie, and his sister Lois Ela. He is survived by his sisters Ellen Tarpey and Margie Snow, as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlie was loved by all who had the honor to know him.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to the Nemansket Healthcare Center, 314 Marion Road, Middleboro, MA 02346.