Charles P. Garbarino, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at New England Sinai. He was the son of the late Charles L. and Paula (Aires) Garbarino.
Charles was born on Aug. 12, 1942 in Boston and was a graduate of Dedham High School. He was employed as a lab technician for over 40 years at Polaroid. He married his late wife Elaine (Brodeur) on May 20, 1967 at St. Theresa’s Church in West Roxbury. He loved traveling with family and friends, cooking, working around the house and outside in the yard. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Beloved father of Janet Headd of Foxboro and Paul Garbarino of South Attleboro. Devoted grandfather of Allison and Jessica Headd of Foxboro and Kaleb Garbarino of Rhode Island.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.