Charles Richard “Dick” Putnam, 80, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife Marion of 57.5 years, his son Kevin and wife Stephanie, his daughter Sharon, three grandchildren, Cole, Connor, and Erin, and nine nieces and nephews. Both grandsons are Eagle Scouts from Troop 7.
Dick grew up in Oxford and graduated from UMass Amherst where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. During the Vietnam War, he served at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital. After earning his MBA from Golden Gate University, he worked for Del Monte, Texas Instruments, Grinnelle Fire, New England Nuclear Corporation, and DuPont and was CFO of Lightolier. He owned Sandwich Lantern and Hyannis Lighting where he designed and handmade lights and other metal items until his retirement in 2010.
He was a Cub Master for Pack 70. As a long-term member of Foxboro Universalist Church, he had taught religious education classes, led a few services, and served on the board of trustees as treasurer, finance, public relations and chairperson.
After retirement, he became more involved with community work by joining the Friends of Foxboro Seniors board, volunteering at the Foxboro Community Farmstand and leading monthly Bingo at the Foxboro Senior Center. He also volunteered at the Community Closet in Brockton and participated in the monthly peace vigils at UUFoxboro.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, cooking, painting, woodworking, reading, riding his motorcycle, and tinkering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Friends of Foxboro Seniors, P.O. Box 116, Foxboro, MA 02035-0116.