Chesbrooke (Chet) H. Stoughton, age 89, longtime resident of Foxboro, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022. Chet was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen (McGrath) Trottier and Benjamin Trottier. He was the dear brother of the late Edwin Sprague (Mary), Kenneth Stoughton (Rita), Alma (Trottier) Ricciardelli and Beverly (Trottier) Simmons (Jim). He is survived by his sister Donna (Trottier) Bunnell of Wareham and her husband George, brother Alan Trottier of Randolph and brother Stephen Trottier of New Hampshire. He was the beloved father of the late Kevin Stoughton, Brian Stoughton of Norton, and Nancy (Stoughton) Antonino of Medway. He was the loving Papa to 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren: Amanda and her husband Karl Boczanowski, along with their children Zachary and Kaleigh of Medway, Sarah and her husband Patrick Smith, along with their children Logan and Lillian of Marshfield, Daniel Kinchla and Julia Antonino of Medway and Fallon Stoughton of Wilmington.
Chet was a United States Army veteran, member of the 278th Infantry R.C.T. serving in the Korean War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge and Combat Medical Badge.
After serving in the Army, he was a letter carrier for many years in West Roxbury. Later in life, Chet was a dedicated custodian at Foxboro High School until his retirement in 2010.
Chet was a lifelong Boston sports fan, especially the Celtics. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, trips to New Hampshire and reading books. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him.
Chet’s family would like to thank the Blaire House of Milford and New England Hospice for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. Visiting hours on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. f.neral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chet’s memory may be made to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts (support.specialolympics.org/massachusetts) or the American Legion Post 67, Newmarket, NH (mylegion.org).