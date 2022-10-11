Chester A. Harrington, 85, formerly of Foxboro, died on Sept. 25, 2022 at Garden Place HealthCare in Attleboro from Covid. His children had been by his side upon learning of Chet's declining health.
He was the son of Chester and Agnes (Cairnes) Harrington. Chet was born in Lawrence and then raised in Sharon by the Hall family. He went on to become a graduate of Sharon HS, Class of 1957, where he met Barbara (Healy) Neill, and together they raised 4 children in Foxboro beginning April 1, 1964. He would go on to work for Fowler Printing Company of Needham for many years. Later, he opened Chet's Records Store on Cocasset Street, and on weekends he would DJ local events with his good friend Dick Thiffault. But most of all, Chet was a Coach. He started with Foxboro Youth Soccer in 1971, coached CYO Basketball for many years before becoming assistant coach with Ray Sullivan of the Cubs in 1975. For the next 35 years, Chet would continue coaching Foxboro Little League Baseball until he finally had to step away from the game. His passion soon turned to watching some of the very players he coached play for the Foxboro High School teams, whether it was football on Friday nights at Jack Martinelli Field, girls basketball in the gymnasium with Lisa Downs, or on the girls softball diamond with Mark McGuire. It didn't matter to Chet who won the game as long as it wasn't North. His motto was for the kids to simply have fun and enjoy the game.
Chet is predeceased by 8 of his siblings as well as the love of his life, Pauline Collins, who passed away 2017.
He is survived by his children Joanne Harrington of Naples, FL, Patty Blanchette of Blackstone, Jack (Julie) Harrington of Attleboro, and Beth (Rex) O'Brien of Warren, ME. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Shannon, Sean, Kelly, Matthew, Ryan, Jay, Sarah, Sam and Emily, as well as 12 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Christine Harrington-Fenton and Janet Brillon-Wolfendale, both of Lawrence, and Terri Jordan of Winnepesaukee, NH.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Friday, Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chet’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.