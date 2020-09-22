Christopher “Chris” Ventre died after courageously fighting several arduous illnesses on Sept. 19, 2020 at the age of 81.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Duffy) Ventre, daughters: Laura Whiting, her husband Thomas, their son Liam of Foxboro and Paula Chute, her husband Christian, their children Andrew, Maelyn, and Ryan of Mansfield. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many good friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
Chris was born on July 29, 1939 in Chelsea to Crestie and Rosina (Bosco) Ventre.
As a youth he resided in Roslindale.
He graduated from Boston Technical High School and Springfield Technical Community College with a degree in engineering.
In 1964, he married Marilyn and moved to Readville.
Chris worked for The Massachusetts Water Resource Authority (MWRA) as a station chief for over 40 years.
Chris was an avid fan of all sports, especially football and the New England Patriots. He was a season ticket holder and rarely missed going to the home games.
He was a devoted father to his daughters and a great supporter of his grandchildren. Chris never missed a game, tournament, competition, band performance or dance recital.
Camping, square dancing, round dancing, and western dancing were some of his favorite activities.
A funeral was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at (www.stjude.org) or a charity of your own choice. Condolences can be sent to www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com/obituaries.