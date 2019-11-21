Christopher Scott McGregor, 52, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home in Wellesley Hills. He was formerly of Attleboro and was a native of Foxboro.
Christopher was born in Brighton on Aug. 18, 1967. He was a graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton, Class of 1986.
Christopher was currently employed by Marbleworks in Wellesley and was a former home health aide. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6063 of Foxboro. He was an avid New England Patriots fan, loved playing keyboards and spending time on Cape Cod.
Loving father of Shane McGregor of Bellingham. Devoted son of James and Norma (Swensen) McGregor of Sharon. Beloved brother of Kerry Kennedy and her husband Michael of Tiverton, RI, Kirk McGregor and his wife Lori of Dallas, TX, and Keith McGregor and his wife Kristi of Decatur, GA. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.