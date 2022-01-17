Christopher W. Paquin, age 29, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 10, 2022 in Boston.
Chris was the son of Harvey Paquin Jr. of North Attleboro and Doreen (Fothergill) Paquin of Smithfield, RI. Chris was born on April 30, 1992 in Boston and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School. Chris was employed for many years as a landscaper.
He enjoyed kayaking and was mechanically inclined, fixing anything with an engine. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, brother and uncle.
Beloved son of Harvey Paquin Jr. and Doreen Paquin. Loving brother of Michael and his wife Jessica of Burrillville, RI, Jennifer and her husband Jon Perrault of North Attleboro and James Paquin of Attleboro. Devoted uncle of Madison, Ryann, Maura and Sadie.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to Hope House, Attn: Ted Waterman, 8 Farnham St., Boston, MA 02119 or online at https://www.hopehouseboston.org/donate. Please include “In memory of Christopher Paquin” in the memo line.