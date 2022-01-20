Claire Ann Rex, Feb. 1, 1931 – Jan. 15, 2022. Peacefully passed surrounded by her family and caregivers.
From modest beginnings to 68 years of marriage and six children with William Rex, Ann Rex was a devoted, pragmatic and compassionate wife, mother, sister, friend and nurse. Born Feb. 1, 1931 to Catherine and Clare Engley, Ann was a lifelong resident of Foxboro. She graduated from Foxboro High School in 1948 followed by Brockton City Hospital’s School of Nursing. After numerous hospital nursing positions, she went on to be a long-time elementary school nurse for Foxboro Public Schools as well a part-time nurse for the Foxboro Raceway and Schaefer Stadium, original home of the Patriots.
In addition to family cookouts and reunions, summer visits to Vermont and Cape Cod, Ann also enjoyed myriad hobbies, including knitting, painting and cooking. In their silver and golden years, she and Bill traveled and had many wonderful adventures with family and friends home and abroad.
Ann is survived by her loyal and loving husband, William Rex, and her six children: Catherine Rex Conway and her husband Donald Conway; Elizabeth Aucoin and her husband Rick Aucoin; Judith Rex; Sally Rex McCarthy and her husband Bob McCarthy; William Rex Jr. and his wife Donna Rex; and Amy Rex, along with 10 grandchildren: Katelyn, Brian, and Kevin McCarthy; Emily Mogan and Steven Aucoin; Shannon Underhill, Craig Carew, and Hank Rex; Nathan and Lydia Senghas, and two great grandchildren, godchild Christine Igo Freeman, and sisters Alice Noonan and Mary Bourassa.
Her family takes solace in her devotion to others, integrity and joy of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.
The family will receive visitors at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, from 10 a.m. - noon on Jan. 29, 2022.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. The family asks that those in attendance wear masks as a precaution against the spread of Covid.