Claire Havener (Wilson) Cotter, 102, a longtime resident of Foxboro, formerly of Harvard and Newton, Mass., passed Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her home in Foxboro.
Born Jan. 8, 1917 in Linden, Mass., she was raised in Harvard where she spent the bulk of her youth on the family farm. Claire was the daughter of Edward Havener Wilson of Maine, and Etta Belle (Hill) Wilson of New Hampshire, and was the second of six children.
She was the wife of Joseph Robert Cotter MD, and loving mother of Susan White and husband Gary White of North Andover, Mass., Constance Cotter Weisenseel and husband Arthur C. Weisenseel MD of Nyack, N.Y., Joseph Robert Cotter (deceased 2012) and wife Kolieha Bush of Eagle Creek, Ore., and Gerald Edward Cotter and wife Deborah Dore Cotter of Provincetown, Mass.
Claire leaves her sister (the late) Mary Whitman and her husband Hugh Whitman of Beaufort, S.C.
She is predeceased by her brother Edward Thomas Wilson, Japan; her sister Katherine and husband George Kelley, Alaska; her brother Thomas and his wife Jesse Wilson, Plymouth, Mass., and her sister Georgeanna and her husband Charles Clifford Johnson, San Jose, Calif.
Claire was the beloved grandmother of six grandchildren: James Harrison and his wife Michelle of Tolland, Conn.; Constance Mitchell of San Diego, Calif.; Carleen Cotter of Tucson, Ariz.; Jess Cotter of Foxboro; Leon Cotter of Eagle Creek, Ore., and Noah Cotter of Eagle Creek, Ore.; five great-grandchildren: Thomas Harrison and his wife Elizabeth of Woburn, Mass.; Elizabeth Harrison of Woburn; and Aisling Mitchell, Aiden Mitchell, and Cillian Mitchell, all of California; and one great-great-grandchild, Isabelle Harrison of Woburn.
Claire’s family would like to express their gratitude to Claire’s granddaughter Jess, and her close neighbors Don and Lou Vinton, Jack and Shayla Tobichuk, and Kathy and Dave Young. Their support was critical to enabling Claire to stay in her home.
A memorial service for Claire is being planned for the spring, where she will be buried in Harvard, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Claire’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942, or to the charity of your choice.
Additional details of Claire’s extraordinary life can be found at: forevermissed.com/claire-cotter.