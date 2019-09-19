Claire J. (MacDonald) Nicholson, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family at Wingate of Norton.
She was the daughter of the late Archibald and Ruth (Skinner) MacDonald.
Claire was born on Jan. 30, 1928 in Boston and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School.
She married her husband Robert L. Nicholson, Sr. on Aug. 1, 1948 at St. Gregory’s Church in Dorchester. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.
Claire was a long-time secretary for Foxboro Public Schools and was a long time Foxboro resident.
Claire was an avid reader, enjoyed all forms of needle craft and making dolls. She enjoyed painting and was well known for her baking skills.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob up and down the east coast as well as to Bermuda and Italy.
Known for her quick wit and ever ready smile, she welcomed all into her home.
She enjoyed attending any and all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Robert L. Nicholson, Sr. Loving mother of Robert L. Nicholson, Jr. and his wife Pia of Sweden, Janice Nicholson of East Providence, R.I., Jill and her husband Michael Barnhardt of Mansfield, Joan and her husband Dan Cox of Attleboro, Paul Nicholson and his wife Paula of Milford and Jean and her husband Bruce Roberts, Jr. of Foxboro.
Devoted grandmother of Chris and Angela, Michelle, Frederick, Johnny, Michael, Kelsey, Christian and Meghan, Tina, Josh and Becky, Aran, Sara, Jesse, Cole, Brendan and Lauren, Corey and the late Jeffrey Barnhardt. Great grandmother of Connor, Josh, Zach, Jack, Drew, Calla, Areana, Norman, Jude and Kyle. Sister of Joan and Jerry Grillo, Polly Long and her husband Bill, Ruth and the late Paul Hopkins, Bob and Joyce MacDonald, Barbara and Billy Wolfreys and the late Charles MacDonald.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and are in the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in Claire’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.