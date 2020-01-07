Clare E. McNamara of Middleboro and formerly of Foxboro passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 4, 2020 after a long illness.
Clare was born in Quincy, the daughter of the late Leo Norton and Virginia (Jolley) Norton Boyle. She was the loving wife of Philip G. McNamara and devoted mother of Philip Francis McNamara.
She is also survived by three sisters: Joanne McLaughlin and her husband Philip, and Mary Peterson and her husband Jeffrey, all of Foxboro; Donna Miller and her husband Scott of Assonet; a brother, Richard Norton and his wife Elena of Winthrop, Maine; and a step-brother, Kevin Boyle of Bridgewater; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Clare’s family extends their deepest appreciation to her many caregivers with a special thank you to Amanda, Ana, Jackie and Dottie.
Clare was a 1980 graduate of Foxboro High School who received her bachelor of science degree in physical therapy from the University of Lowell. She enjoyed a long career as a physical therapist and served as director of Rehabilitation Services at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where she had many colleagues and friends.
She met her husband Philip on Cape Cod and they were married at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro in 1996.
Clare enjoyed gardening, spending time at their camp in Maine, reading, and time with her family. She spent many years coaching CYO girls basketball in Foxboro, and was a proud organizer and long-term member of the friends group known as the “Wild Bunch.” She also was a former lector and communicant at Sacred Heart Church in Middleboro.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4-7 p.m., at the O’Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce St. (corner of School Street), Middleboro. A Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 340 Center St., Middleboro. A committal service will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, also in Middleboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (https://www.theaftd.org), or to Old Colony Hospice, 21 Manley S.t, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.