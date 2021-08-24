Claudette (Trottier) Beinars, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Aug. 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Trottier and Elva (Mackey) and her husband Owen Flynn.
Claudette was born on Aug. 6, 1941 in Quincy and was a graduate of Boston Girl’s Trade School, Class of 1961. She married the love of her life Nicholas on Sept. 2, 1961. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, playing dollar slots, and also was a member of the Moose Club. Claudette spent her retired years traveling between Waterboro, Maine to Bradenton, Florida when not in Foxboro. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her partner in crime Krystal. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Nicholas Beinars. Loving mother of Lisa Coulombe of Foxboro, Gregory Beinars and his wife Karen of Foxboro, Nick Beinars and his wife Jessica of Foxboro and Robert Beinars and partner Tricia Godin of Norton. Loving grandmother of Krystal, Valerie, Greg, Danielle, Michelle, Gabrielle, Victoria, Alex, Nicky and Sam. Great grandmother of Mason. Sister of Abby McGarry of Weymouth and Eleanor Faucher of Whitman.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudette’s memory to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) at https://www.aarda.org.