Colleen Joyce (Sullivan) Cobb, age 79, of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022 due to her lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Colleen was born in Foxboro on July 31, 1942. She was the daughter of Francis and Agnes Sullivan and later stepdaughter of Mary Elizabeth Sullivan who all predeceased her. She graduated from Sharon High School. Her classmates from the Class of ‘60 remained close to her heart with quite a few of them by her side as she married her sweetheart, LeRoy Nathan Cobb Jr. of East Walpole on Sept. 8, 1962.
Colleen loved and valued her years teaching at both Fisher School in Walpole and Academy of Early Learning in Centerville. Her love for quilting and sewing brought her great joy as well as the many and dear friends that came along with it. In her quiet time, you could always find her engrossed in her reading as she frequently called her books “her friends.” Her loyal canine companion Shameus was by her side bringing her many years of laughter and joy. Shameus was waiting for Colleen at the Rainbow Bridge as he predeceased her in passing just days earlier. Above all else, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who worked tirelessly to care for her family.
Colleen is survived by her husband LeRoy N. Cobb Jr.; her son James M. Cobb and wife Cristin of Dana Point, CA and grandchildren Blake, Shane and Chad; daughter Jennifer L. Toppin and Stephen Cahillane of Martha’s Vineyard, and grandchildren Taylor C. Dwyer, Cameron M. Dwyer, Courtney L. Campbell and husband Jarrett with great-grandson Logan, Andrew L. Toppin and Alexa L. Fernandes and her husband Samuel; her son Eric L. Cobb and his wife Marie of Aiken, SC, with their daughters Annalisa, Natalia Weathersbee and son Guilherme Gomes; her son Bradford F. Cobb and his wife Nancy of Moscow, PA with their son Jordan Baronich and wife Katie and daughter Jessica Baronich; her sister Judith DeGregorio and her husband Francis with nephews Brett and Joshua; her brother John Sullivan and wife Cindy with niece Megan.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at NHC HealthCare and The Hospice Care of Aiken, South Carolina, for their caring professionalism and comforting compassion.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29803.
Colleen’s online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com