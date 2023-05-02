Colleen E. Pearson, 82, of Foxboro, passed away April 30 at Brigham & Women’s in Boston after battling cancer for several years. She passed comfortably and peacefully surrounded by family members.
Colleen was a 47-year resident of Foxboro. Because of her love for music, she became a participating member, and eventually president, of the Foxboro Music Association in the early 1980s. For many years she assisted with the Foxboro High School band under Stephen Massey and also spent several years working with the Foxboro High School Color Guard.
Colleen was also an active church member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Attleboro, where she spent many years assisting and preparing the church for regular services. She also spent years teaching Sunday school there.
She is survived by her sons Ronald Pearson and Richard L. Pearson and his wife Lisa Pearson of Foxboro, her former husband and dear friend Richard D. Pearson of Plainville, and granddaughters Shannon Pearson, Erin Peloquin and her husband Eric Peloquin, Callie Pearson and her sister Shelby Ayres.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Mechanic Street, Foxboro.
For additional information, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.