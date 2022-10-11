Craig O’Bryant passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at the age of 60. Craig was born in Utica, New York on June 29, 1962. He is the son of the late Donal O’Bryant of Osceola, AK (d. 2011) and Beulah Violette O’Bryant of Lisbon Falls, ME. Craig grew up with his siblings in Hudson, MA, where he attended Hudson High School.
Craig completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1985. After going out west to be a park ranger and working in the national forests and utilizing his forestry degree, he returned to the east coast to be closer to his family. He worked as a purchasing agent in various companies for several years.
Craig met his wife Jean Smolinsky while bicycling on a Boston Ski and Sports Club trip. After marrying Jean in October 1999, he decided he wanted to work in computer-aided design and drafting. He returned to school to get a computer drafting and design degree and worked at Chapman Manufacturing in Avon in the lighting industry. He was employed at Chapman for over 18 years.
Being outside brought great joy to Craig. He loved to spend time outdoors that included bicycling, walking in the state forest, snowshoeing, kayaking, hiking the mountains in New Hampshire and above all else, skiing. He was an avid skier and taught his 3 children how to ski. He was a Patriots fan.
Craig was clever, caring, compassionate, hard working. He could fix anything, even when he didn’t think he could at first. He built his house from a modular home into exactly what he wanted, doing most of the finishing touches himself. He was always there for his family whenever they needed him. He was known in his family for being the best storyteller and best weekend breakfast maker.
Craig was a Cub Scout dad, a baseball coach, a sledding hill creator for his children, and a pool setter-upper. Almost all of his life at home involved doing things for, and being with, his children and wife.
Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Smolinsky O’Bryant. He is the loving father to his sons Evan and Nolan and daughter, Natalie, all of Foxboro. He is also survived by his mother, Beulah O’Bryant of Nashua, NH, brother Gary O’Bryant and his wife Kara of Holliston, MA, sister Donna O’Bryant of Nashua, NH and sister Karyn O’Bryant of Beaverton, OR, as well as nieces Mallory Boyd and Jasmine Looney.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s in Foxboro on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers’ Foundation.