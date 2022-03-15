Curtis J. Fralic, age 70, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice with his sister by his side. He was the son of the late Dorothy (Metzger) Budd.
Curtis was born on Jan. 15, 1952 in Weston, Ontario, Canada, and immigrated to Foxboro in 1961 where he remained a life-long resident. He was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1970. He was most well-known for his years of working as manager of Allied Auto Parts on the Foxboro Common where he was a trusted resource for all things automotive. He also worked as a mechanic and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 25.
Curtis is survived by his sister Alexandria Benson of Pawtucket and his brother William Benson and his wife Laura of Cave Creek, AZ. Uncle of Lily Benson of Cave Creek, AZ, Rebecca Gilbert of AZ, and William Benson of North Attleboro. He leaves numerous cousins in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
