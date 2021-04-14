Cynthia Mary Kulig, 66, of Franklin, passed away on April 12, 2021 surrounded by her family after a long illness.
She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Theresa Hanczaryk and brother John Hanczaryk. She is survived by her devoted husband Dr. John Kulig of Franklin, daughter Jessica Rosado and her husband Brian of Foxboro, daughter Jillian Policastro and her husband Thomas of Mansfield, grandchildren Sedona, Colin and Cadence, sister Karen Dorgan of Fairhaven, MA, brother Michael Hanczaryk and wife Lynne of Acushnet, MA, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, on Wednesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. Social distancing and face masks are required. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.stmarysfoxboro.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the American Kidney Foundation.
