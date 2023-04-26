Daniel C. Savasta, of East Falmouth and formerly of Foxboro, passed away on April 22, 2023. He was 81 years old.
He was born on September 27, 1941 in Cambridge to Santo J. Savasta and Gilda L. (Capomaccio) Mucciarone.
Dan loved hiking in all the United States National Parks, working in his yard and traveling. He loved playing cards with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lorraine Savasta, daughter Darby Savasta of Mansfield, and granddaughters Montana and Sierra Wojick. He also leaves a brother John Savasta and his wife Jan of Rockledge, Fla., and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Daniel M. Savasta, and sister Sandra Stolzmann.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 475 Main St., Falmouth. A funeral service will take place at the same Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Gifford St., Falmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Daniel’s name are encouraged to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
For online guestbook and directions visit www.chapmanfuneral.com.