Daniel (Danny) J. Puricelli, 62, of Pembroke Pines, FL, passed away at Jackson Memorial Hospital, FL, on Feb. 5, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.
Daniel was born in Foxboro on April 15, 1958. He was a graduate of Foxboro High School and received a BS degree from Johnson and Wales University in Hotel and Food Management with a sub-specialty in Culinary Arts.
Daniel worked as an executive chef for several companies in Aspen, CO, Los Angeles, CA, and southern Florida throughout his career. He enjoyed reading, golf and other sports. He was an active volunteer at the Alternative Education Foundation School, reading to elementary children a couple of days each week and assisting other students of need.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Janiffer, of 17 years, and son Jesse, brothers William Puricelli of West Newbury, MA, Joseph Puricelli of Lone Tree, CO, and sister Karen Elkins of Palm Bay, FL, along with many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edna Puricelli of Foxboro, brother David Puricelli of Woonsocket, RI, and brother Stephen Puricelli of Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to AEF Schools, 4650 SW 61st Ave., Davie, FL 33314. Please click on the link www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=XZCSCYFTAX8VG&fbclid=IwAR1-sh92SIIBtGDTW7eh5BJIp3wMJl0Lep57w_DBAhzEqgnJ2w0aTRXKcFw or call 954-327-4377 for more information.
A celebration of Daniel’s life will be arranged at another time.