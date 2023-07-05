David John Brown passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, June 19, 2023.
A longtime resident of Foxboro, he is survived by his wife Carmela, his children Michael and Sandra, and his grandchildren, twins Zachary and Samantha. He is also survived by his stepchildren Michele, David, Michael and grandchildren Jared and James. He leaves behind his two dogs, Rebel and Rascal.
Dave was raised in Cranston, RI, with brothers Gary and Douglas, and sister Donna. He graduated from Roger Williams College and pursued a long career as a safety professional with several major insurance companies.
Dave was active for many years with both the zoning board and the Jaycees in his hometown of Foxboro.
He enjoyed hiking, camping, live music, and traveling the world.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
At the conclusion of visitation on Sunday, a service in celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, per Dave’s request, donations in his memory may be made to the Foxboro Jaycees, P.O. Box 169, Foxboro, MA 02035.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com