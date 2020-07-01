David James Souza, 62, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Cumming, Ga. He was the son of Frank L. Souza of Foxboro and the late Sarah (Fuller) Souza.
David was born on Dec. 7, 1957 and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1975, where he played football, basketball and baseball. David then attended Stonehill College, graduating in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He also played football and baseball while at Stonehill. He was employed by the Foxboro Public Schools where he coached football, basketball and baseball.
David lived in Texas, Florida and California before settling in Atlanta, Ga., where he became the regional director for Value Pawn and Jewelry, managing 10 stores. David loved traveling to Foxboro each year in July and spending family vacations on Cape Cod. David was an avid Boston sports fan and especially enjoyed the New England Patriots. He would travel back to Foxboro in the fall to attend games.
David is survived by his brothers Mark D. Souza of Foxboro and Alan F. Souza of Alpharetta, Ga. He was the beloved father of his only daughter, Erica Souza of Urbana, Md.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro, where COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be maintained.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Historical Society, PO Box 450, Foxboro, MA 02035.