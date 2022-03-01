David L. Wildman, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Percy and Barbara (Johnson) Wildman.
David was born on Jan. 4, 1947 in Manchester, N.H. He was employed as a corporate controller for Heublein in Hartford, CT, and most recently as an advisor at Lincoln Investments before retiring. He married Patricia (Smith) of Bolton, CT, on Aug. 22, 1970. David was an avid golfer and a fan of the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and the company of his dog Carli.
Devoted husband of Patricia (Smith) Wildman. Loving father of Lauren M. Darling of Plainville. Grandfather of Tyler, Rachel, Jackson and Samantha. Brother of the late Ronald Wildman.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend graveside service on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m., at Norfolk Cemetery, Norfolk.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.