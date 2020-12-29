David S. Gaffey, 64, beloved town barber of Foxboro, died at home on Dec. 26, 2020 with his wife Mary and sister Anne by his bedside.
He was the son of the late Nancy (Linscott) Gaffey and William Gaffey, with whom he worked side by side at Bill’s Barbershop until his father’s passing. He continued his father’s tradition of offering the $6 haircut, adding a bit of side-show antics and a Charms Blow Pop to the many needing his services.
Dave leaves his wife of 32 years, Mary and all of his siblings: Bill, Jim, Anne, Mike, Joe and Mark, in addition to his Butler family in-laws. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who would refer to him as “Favorite Uncle” — voluntarily or by force, nobody was really sure.
Dave was a graduate of Foxboro High School’s class of 1974 and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Always proud to be an American and a veteran, Dave continually supported veteran services and could be seen among those marching in the Memorial Day Parade.
It needs to be said that Dave was a man of faith and was not afraid to die.
His only sadness came from having to say goodbye to all of the people, young and old, that he called friends.
Although there is so much more to be said, extremely humble Dave would’ve given us the eye roll if this obituary got any longer!
A wake (adhering to COVID guidelines) was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at St. Mary’s Church. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 st at St. Mary’s Church, Carpenter St., in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s memory to the Foxboro Veterans Services or to St. Mary’s Church.