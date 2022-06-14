David T. O’Leary, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Thomas and Anna (McCarthy) O’Leary.
David was born on December 25, 1937 in Boston and earned his Associate’s degree at Lowell Technological Institute. He was employed as a civil engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years. He married his wife June (Contanelli) on September 7, 1963 in Newton. He has been a resident of Foxborough for over fifty two years.
David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, skiing, hiking and gardening. He enjoyed taking the road less traveled. He was also and avid reader and coached CYO basketball. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted, husband, father and grandfather.
Devoted husband of June (Contanelli) O’Leary. Loving father of David O’Leary of Attleboro, Thomas and his wife Michelle O’Leary of Methuen and Jay O’Leary of Attleboro. Beloved grandfather of David, Evan, Tim and Shawna. Brother of Nancy and her husband George Hayes of Holliston and the late Patricia Semprucci, Eileen and her husband Kenneth Peters and Rita Marie and her husband Jack Mahan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 20 from 5 to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.