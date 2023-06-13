David T. Perry, age 58, of Claverack, NY, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023. He was the son of the late Peter and Olga (Gill) Perry.
David was born on June 26, 1964 in Norwood, MA. David was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1982 were he was a standout defensive back for the Foxboro Warriors football team. He was a longtime resident of Foxboro.
He worked for the department of public works for the city of Hudson, NY. David enjoyed being on the water, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was the devoted brother of Rick Perry of Mansfield, Michael of Foxboro, Brian and Leanne of Foxboro, Peter of Foxboro, and the late Mark Perry. David was also the beloved uncle of Elizabeth, Brittany, Brandon, Breanna, and Brooke.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A public funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
