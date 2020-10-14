David Gerard York passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 12, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 74 years old.
Born and raised in Boston, David was the youngest child of Raymond J. York and Eileen V. (Manson) York. David is survived by his loving and devoted wife Carol Slilaty, his son Matthew D. York and his wife Beth, and his daughter, Christine R. (York) Falk and her husband Douglas, all of Pembroke. Beloved “Papa” of his grandsons Douglas “Jason” Falk Jr. and Trevor Falk and granddaughters Grace York and Madeline York; Sweet baby brother to sisters Jacqueline Mason of Walpole and her late husband Francis Jr., and Lynne Bloomberg and her husband David of Corona Del Mar, California. He is also survived by many amazing nieces, nephews and in-laws.
David graduated from Catholic Memorial, Boston State, and went on to receive a master’s in education from Boston College. In 1976, he became a special education teacher at Foxborough High School, where he thrived teaching students with special needs. He found great fulfillment in making an impact on children’s lives.
David was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his dry sense of humor and profound wisdom always brought a smile to our faces.
David was an avid reader, golfer, Boston sports fan, professional napper, and lover of sweets. David’s enthusiasm for music was as much of an inspiration as it was contagious, and he shared that enthusiasm with his children, as well as his nieces and nephews. He spent endless hours going to clubs to watch his son Matt perform music with his daughter Christine by his side. As recently as last month, David was discovering new music. Above all else, his greatest joy was spending time with Carol, his children and grandchildren. David really enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.
In 2005, David was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He and his family embraced the diagnosis and lived life to its fullest. The support of Carol, Christine and Matt, as well as his sisters-in-law and their families, was especially remarkable. David’s last few weeks of life were a gift to all of our families, as caring for him brought us closer and left us all with a lasting bond.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all funeral services will be private.
Contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, to help find a cure for this terrible disease, at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at www.michaeljfox.org.