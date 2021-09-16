Deborah Ann Murray, 57, passed away peacefully Sept. 8, 2021 at the Seasons Hospice in Milton after a courageous battle against cancer. She was the daughter of the late W. George and Annabelle (MacDonald) Murray.
Debbie was born on July 28, 1964 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1982. She was a former long-time Foxboro resident and lived in North Attleboro for the past eight years. She was employed a Eversource for many years.
Debbie was an avid New England Patriots fan and a former member of the Jaycees.
She loved to travel near and far, from Cape Cod and New Hampshire to the Caribbean and Mexico. Never missing her favorite birthday trip, even when her illness was at its worst, she was celebrating in Boston with close friends.
Always smiling and giving, she had a unique talent for thoughtfully choosing just the right gift. Spoiling nieces and nephews with presents that their parents questioned but the kids loved.
Most of all she loved to laugh and spend time with her family and friends and dote on her beloved cat, Seamus. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Devoted sister of John Murray and his wife Kathleen of North Attleboro, Tom Murray and his wife Alesia of South Dennis, her “other sister” Lynda Walsh of Foxboro and the late Joseph Murray and Michael Murray. Loving aunt of Kayla, Kyle, Ethan, Liam, Zak and Abby. Great aunt of Kemp and Isabelle and Godmother to Nick.
Relatives and friends attended calling hours on Monday, Sept. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
If you wish, donations in Debbie’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 ordanafarber.jimmyfund.org/