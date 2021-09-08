Deborah Lucille Sarro passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2021 at the age of 69 after a brief illness.
She leaves behind a loving son, Joseph Bearce of North Attleboro; her grandson, Lucas Bearce; her sisters and brothers, Nancy Price, Mary Sarro, Jack Keane, Janelle Keane, and James Keane; several nieces and nephews; and a loving daughter-in-law Mellissa Klobucher. She is preceded in death by her parents John A. Keane and Arlene M. Keane of Foxboro.
She worked at Wrentham State School for over 30 years where she respectfully and lovingly cared for her many clients. After retirement, she worked as a private duty caregiver.
To all who knew her, Debbie was a sweet and kind person yet always ready for a little mischief. We will always remember her ever-present smile, her infectious laugh, and her wicked sense of humor. Her favorite thing in the world was spending time with her grandson.
Debbie gave endlessly of herself and her kind, loving, generous nature will be missed immensely by all who knew her.
There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.