Diane (Stolpner) Monahan, 81, passed away peacefully at Newbridge on the Charles Nursing Facility in Dedham, MA on May 20, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Roberta (Boles) Stolpner of Boston.
Diane was born on March 18, 1942 in Boston, and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. After high school, she began work at the Boston Public Library where she met her future husband, James (Jim), and they married five years later on May 9, 1964. They bought a home in Foxboro where they would live for over 50 years, raising four children. While her children were teenagers, Diane earned a B.S. in Accounting at Bridgewater State College, and a Master of Library Science at Simmons College. She began work at the Boyden Library in Foxboro as a reference librarian and retired in 2008. Later, she would serve as the president of the Friends of Boyden Library.
Diane was very active in the Foxboro community as a Girl Scout Leader, as treasurer and president of Foxborough Cable Access, and as an advocate for special needs children.
After family, Diane's passion was travel. What started as a honeymoon in Bermuda, turned into a lifelong love of exploring the world. Diane, Jim and their daughter Caren traveled to Paris, London, Ireland, Montreal, Cancun, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Alaska, Italy, and throughout the United States. Italy was her favorite trip.
Devoted wife of the late James A. Monahan. Beloved mother of Christopher and his wife Marguerite of Brighton, Lisa Keating and her husband William of Boston, Laura Magee and her husband Thomas of Foxboro, and Caren Monahan of Foxboro. Loving grandmother of Aidan, Liam, Julia, Elizabeth, Caroline, Bridget, and Audrey. Sister of Joan Hussey of Brockton, Jeffrey Stolpner of Foxboro, and the late Paul Stolpner and Richard Stolpner.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, May 31, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA, 02035. A funeral Mass will occur the following morning, Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, MA, 02035, with interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane’s memory may be made to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.