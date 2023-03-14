Dianne “Dee” J. Tomershea, age 65, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Tomershea and Carolyn (Heaton) Cherico.
Dee was born on Oct. 25, 1957 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1975. She was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Foxborough. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and aunt.
Loving sister of Suzanne Farmer, Joanne Campagna, Marianne Polion, Steven Tomershea, Curtis Cherico, Crisanne Dubuc, and Cherianne Pasciuto. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, April 5, at noon, at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dee’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.