Dolores “Lori” Barbara (Dempsey) Jennings, also known as “Lolo”, age 96, of Foxboro, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leo and May (Nolan) Dempsey.
Lori was born on Dec. 5, 1923 in Boston and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1941.
She married her late husband William Vincent Jennings Sr. on June 5, 1943 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Houghs Neck. Their devotion and affection for each other never diminished.
Always health conscious and living by her motto “keep moving,” she took up power walking, which extended to gym workouts and tennis, at the Weymouth Club, where she worked for a decade. After that she joined the Foxboro YMCA where she could typically be seen on the treadmill or socializing in the weight room. Lori was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and also enjoyed cheering from the sidelines of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was an avid reader and enjoyed ice skating, dancing, tennis, golf and traveling. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Lori took pride in being a homemaker and was proud of the five children she raised, instilling loyalty, honesty, faith and self-reliance. She loved her family. She will be remembered as a strong, funny, honest and loving person. She was also beautiful in her youth and her beauty and character strengthened in wisdom as she aged. She was a unique gem of a lady who garnered friends everywhere. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s parish.
Beloved mother of Claire Logan and her husband Terrance of Golden, CO, William Jennings and his wife Elizabeth of Bedford, NH, Linda Courtiss and her partner Michael O’Connell of Plymouth, Jack Jennings and his wife Joyce of Belmont and Diane Ames and her husband Joe of Foxboro. Sister of William Dempsey of Dover and the late Claire Corcoran, Leo Dempsey, Dorothea Madden and Gerard Dempsey. Also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsosnfuneralhome.com.
We would be remiss in failing to mention the love and care given to her by Life Care Center of West Bridgewater over the last four years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori’s memory to Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, Attn: Phyllis – Activities Center, 765 W. Center St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.