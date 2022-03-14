Donald A. Baker, age 89, of Millis, formerly of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.
Don was born on Aug. 20, 1932 in Pownal, ME. He was the owner/operator of DA Baker Construction in Foxboro for many years. Don was passionate about his work. He enjoyed antique cars, traveling and his cats. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of the late Sandra E. Kendall. Devoted father of Stephen Baker and his wife Joy of Foxboro and Beverly Baker Rennie of Norwood. Grandfather of Michael Rennie of Norwood.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.