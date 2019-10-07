Donald Joseph Burlone Jr., 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Donald was born on Feb. 29, 1956 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1974 and attended Dean Junior College in Franklin. He was employed as the director of corporate purchasing at Invensys in Foxboro.
Donald married his wife Mary Jo on March 30, 1985 in Norwood. He was a former Foxboro youth basketball coach and played men’s softball in the Foxboro League. He was a dedicated Boston sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of Mary Jo (Adamic) Burlone. Adoring father of Kaitlyn and her husband James Brown of Smithfield, RI and Donald A. Burlone of Mansfield, and stepfather of Michael Collins and his wife Kimberly of NJ. Devoted grandfather of Tessa Brown, Edward Collins and Melissa Collins. Treasured son of Mary Burlone Stewart and her husband Donald of Falmouth and the late Donald J. Burlone Sr. Brother of Carol Altieri and her husband Steven of North Attleboro and Stephen Burlone and his wife Susan of Foxboro. Loving uncle of Steven Altieri, Daniel Altieri, John Altieri, Amanda Lewis, Paige Burlone and Austin Burlone.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.