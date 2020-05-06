Donald Martin Puffer, 84, passed away at Norwood Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020 from complications of the Covid- 19 virus. He was the son of the late Donald and Marie (Romiglio) Puffer.
Donald was born in Norwood on Feb. 20, 1936 and was raised in Foxboro. He graduated from the Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole and received an associate’s degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard.
He was an avid skier and served as president for the Massachussets Ski Club for two years. Moving to California, he was the former owner/operator of Winona Design Services. Returning to Foxboro in 1993, Don became a local certified residential appraiser. Upon retirement he devoted his time to the Foxboro Farm Stand.
Beloved brother of Mark Puffer of Millville, MA; Winona Hubrecht of France; Joseph Puffer and his wife Jacquelyn of Glendale, RI, and the late Jane Puffer. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.