Donald Joseph Silva, age 88, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at his home in Foxboro. He was the son of the late George and Margaret Mary (Rohan) Silva.
Donald was the father of Darleen Silva and Richard Silva. Brother of George Silva. He was the former husband of Elaine (Darling) Davison. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time resident of Foxboro and was a retired machine technician for Bird Machine.
Funeral services are private. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.