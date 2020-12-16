Doris Mary (Brovelli) Crichton, 93, of Foxboro, and Fort Meyers Beach, Fla., passed away on Dec. 12, 2020.
She was born on May 4, 1927 to the late Carlos and Teresa Brovelli and grew up in Millis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph J. Crichton, her brother, Vasco Brovelli, and her two sisters, Norma Joyce and Livia Monroe.
She is survived by her four children, Donna L. Kelley of Ellicott City, Md., Maryellen Tosy and her husband John of Wrentham, Dennis J. Crichton and his wife Maryanne and Mark S. Crichton, all of Foxboro. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Bradley MacDonald, Judy Magie, Michael Kelley, Kate Stone, Alysha Cornetta, Stephanie Lavallee and Rebecca Boice, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Doris loved playing cards and shuffleboard and was also an accomplished knitter.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at the conclusion of visiting hours. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hulitar Hope Health Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
