Dorothy (Dot, Dottie) Cady Potter traveled the final leg of her lifelong journey on July 16, 2019 at home with her loving daughter and granddaughter at her side. Dottie was born in Foxboro, on July 14, 1916. She was the daughter of Lucius and Sigrid (Hiller) Cady.
She was a graduate of Foxboro High School in the class of 1934 and spent her entire working career in her hometown.
Dot was predeceased by her husband Doug of 69 years who passed away in 2011. She was also predeceased by her 5 siblings: Lloyd, Gladys, Harry, Charlie, Walter, and her granddaughter Cheri. She is survived by her son Brad of Paisley, FL, and daughter Dottie Zenaty of Wilbraham, MA. Gram\Grammy will be remembered with love by her 3 grandchildren and 3 stepgrandchildren: Terri Reese and husband Mark, Cindy Schofield, Kristi Taylor and husband Charlie, Tom Zenaty and wife Jane, Paul Zenaty and wife Kaye, Will Zenaty and wife Deb. Her 8 great grandchildren include Chris Galligan and fiancee Rose, Scott Webb and wife Emily, Robert Horn, Michael Horn, Leah Manzella and husband Jeff, David Zenaty and wife Leeza, Mitchell Zenaty and wife Brenna, and Jordan Zenaty. The family clan is completed with 5 great-great grandchildren: Addison, Ella, Dawson, Thomas and Kennedy Rose with two more on the way.
Dot and Doug moved to “the cabin” in Newport, NH, in the 1970’s to begin their retirement years. They thoroughly enjoyed the winter sports of snowmobiling, snowshoeing, ice skating, downhill and cross country skiing, maple sugaring, ice fishing, etc. Warmer weather brought out the flower garden for Dot and vegetable garden for Doug along with bowling, golf, hiking, swimming, snorkeling etc. Dot got a moped and was called the “Fonz” of the golf club. Of course, having company of family and friends was always first on their list with great fun and lots of laughter enjoyed by all.
They then moved to Ocala, Florida, in 1984, exchanging snow for constant sun and continued their active lifestyle. This included golf, gardening, crafts, line dancing, water aerobics, shuffleboard, bingo, shooting pool, theme parks and the beginning of their cruising experiences. Dottie actually took her last two cruises at the age of 101.
Dottie gave up her driver’s license and sold her home in FL at the age of 98 in order to live with her daughter in Wilbraham, MA. She was very involved with all social activities and visits with family and friends during these last 4 1/2 years back in Massachusetts. Dottie’s extraordinary zest for life and contagious smile endeared her to everyone. Her friends at The Gardens of Wilbraham have stated that “Dottie 1” has been an inspiration to all of us.
Dot/Dottie/Gram/Grammy will be remembered lovingly and missed by all who knew her. However, there will also be those up above who are smiling and saying “here she comes.”
Dottie chose to not have a service upon her death because she felt that she actually took part in her own “Celebration of Life” when family and friends gathered together for her amazing 100th birthday. As she said: “It doesn’t get better than that and I got to speak at my own memorial.”
Dot will be joining Doug at the Mass. Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to: Dottie Potter Zenaty Legacy Fund, Springfield College, 263 Alden St., Springfield, MA 01109-9987, or Compassus Hospice, 243 King St., Suite 239, Northampton, MA 01060.