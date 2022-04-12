Dorothy G. (McDermott) Devlin, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Prescott) McDermott.
Dorothy was born on August 13, 1928 in Boston, where she was a graduate of Dorchester High School. She was an active member at the Foxboro Senior Center and was an avid New England Patriots fan. She loved playing Bingo with her friends at N. Carl Annon Court.
Wife of the late James Devlin. Loving mother of Donna Devlin and her partner Glenn Brown of Arlington, Kathleen Boti and her husband Dan of Foxborough, James Devlin and his wife Amy of Camillus, NY, Edward Devlin and his wife Susan of Norwell and Paul Devlin of Quincy. Beloved grandmother of Derek, Kyle, Ryan, Alexa, Kerin, Sarah and Jack. Sister of the late Barbara McDermott.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour from 9 AM to 10 AM on Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.