Dorothy Jane Ahern passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Artis Memory Care Center in Davie, Florida. She was the daughter of Hugh and Ruth West.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 17, 1925 and was a graduate of Foxboro High School.
She was the loving wife of the late Donald Ahern. She leaves two sons, Steven and wife Donna of Lighthouse Point, Fla., and Jayson and wife Phyllis of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Dorothy also left behind two grandsons, Jayson and wife Autumn and Michael and wife Lacey, as well as five great grandchildren, Tripp, Hudson, Finley, Henley and Lawson. She also left her sister Martha Elsasser and nieces Jill, Jean and Janet of Phoenix, Ariz., and nephew James Lightbody and wife Joann of Wrentham.
In her spare time, Dot was an avid golfer as well as devoting time to her family.
Interment will be at Otis National Cemetery on Sept. 11, where she will be together again with her beloved husband.